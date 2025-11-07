Texas A&M Aggies Receive Unfortunate Injury Updates in Latest SEC Report
Football is a contact sport, surprise surprise, and that means that injuries are unfortunately a common theme in a team's game plan, accounting for the holes that must be filled in the absence of a key part of said plan.
Mike Elko and the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, however, have quite a few holes to fill with the players they have inactive for this weekend's game at No. 19 Missouri.
Linebacker Scooby Williams, safety Bryce Anderson, running back Le'Veon Moss, and safety Rashad Johnson Jr. are all listed as "out" for Saturday afternoon's battle.
Three Key Players Out For Texas A&M
Scooby Williams yet again finds himself on the sidelines after suffering an injury shortly after securing an interception in the team's 41-40 win over Notre Dame.
The former Florida Gator was sidelined for a month while he recovered, eventually returning for the team's 45-42 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, as well as the LSU Tigers.
Williams was unavailable for the first three conference games that A&M played against Auburn, Mississippi State, and for most of the contest against his former team Florida, respectively, but the team was able to not only defeat all three teams but also show a strong presence on defense while doing so.
In the five games he has appeared in during the 2025 campaign, Williams has recorded 18 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and the one interception against the Irish.
Woefully for Williams, this is not his first season in College Station with an injury, as he toughed out the entire 2024 season, playing through a torn meniscus that he was said to have suffered on the first drive of the season opener, which, ironically, was also against Notre Dame.
Running back Le'Veon Moss suffered an ankle injury in the game against the Gators, an injury that Mike Elko has said multiple times that he doesn't expect to be season-ending in any way, and should have the powerhouse in the backfield for later in the year and whatever postseason games the Maroon and White partake in.
Safety Bryce Anderson suffered a scary head injury in the same Notre Dame game that Williams was originally injured in this season, lying motionless on the field for several minutes before finally being taken away, Mike Elko clearly taking his time with Anderson's road to recovery.
Rashad Johnson has recorded one tackle in his first season with the Aggies, coming against Utah State in Week 2 of the campaign.
For Missouri, quarterback Beau Pribula, kicker Blake Craig, and quarterback Sam Horn are listed as "out," and tight end Brett Norfleet is currently "questionable" as the opening kick sits just over 24 hours away.