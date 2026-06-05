Texas A&M Flips Commitment of Miami Ohio DB as Hot Streak Continues

The Texas A&M Aggies have been no stranger to making some interesting recruiting headlines this offseason, and that's continuing as the team heads into summer workouts. The Aggies are once again adding to what could end up being the No. 1 overall class this cycle.

Texas A&M secured a surprise commitment flip on Friday, landing three-star Miami (Ohio) safety commit Errol Kerns III. He had been committed to the Redhawks since April but is now joining the Aggies' 2027 class after gaining more national attention late in the cycle. The news comes after he wrapped up an official visit in College Station the weekend of May 29.

A product of Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis, Kerns is the No. 10 overall player in the state of Indiana and the No. 50 safety in 247Sports' rankings. He now gives Texas A&M its 19th overall commitment in the 2027 class and the team's fourth verbal commitment since the calendar flipped to June.

Errol Kerns III Has Received Offers From Elite Programs

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti watches during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite previously being committed to a Group of 5 program along with slotting in as a three-star recruit, Kerns has still received some notable attention from some of the best teams in the country.

Along with Texas A&M, Kerns received offers from elite teams in Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan along with programs like Kentucky, Illinois, Memphis, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Purdue, Nevada and many more.

Kerns still has an official visit set with his home state Hoosiers on June 19. Based on the proximity, it's hard to imagine he cancels the visit, and will likely give head coach Curt Cignetti and staff a chance to have one final pitch.

Where Texas A&M's 2027 Class Stands With Errol Kerns III

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

The Aggies have already landed commitments from multiple defensive players in the 2027 cycle, as Kerns now joins what should be a deep group on that side of the ball in the future. He is the fourth safety commit for Texas A&M.

Texas A&M's class is headlined by a pair of five-star players in offensive tackle Mark Matthews and defensive lineman Zyron Forstall along with four-star recruits like safety Kamarui Dorsey, cornerback Raylaun Henry, offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, safety JayQuan Snell, quarterback Jayce Johnson, offensive tackle Kaeden Scott, wide receiver Jaden Upshaw and many more.

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