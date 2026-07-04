The Texas A&M Player NFL Scouts Can't Stop Watching

The Texas A&M Aggies found success last season in a big way, almost finishing with a perfect regular-season record intact, and making an appearance in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

That roster, however, is long gone, and head coach Mike Elko was forced to rebuild after losing talent to the NFL Draft following one of the most successful seasons in school history. He did exactly that, though, using the transfer portal to further bolster a deep roster.

With another year of a loaded roster, but with many of them being new faces on both sides of the ball, NFL scouts will be paying attention closely in College Station. It is an unlikely name, though, in Alabama offensive lineman transfer Wilkin Formby, who could be garnering the most eyes this season.

Why Formby is Turning Heads

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) reacts after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the most successful teams every season, the majority of that stems from having one of the top offensive lines in the country. That sentiment is true at the college level, and more so at the NFL level, where every roster is riddled with the best of the best talent.

Because of that reasoning, there is no such thing as too many offensive line picks, especially at the offensive tackle position. With edge defenders being bigger and faster than ever before, finding an athletic, big-bodied prospect that can anchor the edge of the line is critical for a team's success.

That is exactly why a prospect with the pedigree that Formby has is so enticing for the NFL scouts. He doesn't blow anyone away, but he has the prototypical frame, standing at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds, and is able to move as if he is much smaller than that as well.

On top of already having the measurables needed for the role, he has sound technique, finding consistency in his footwork, which makes him easier to project in finding success at the next level than a raw prospect who only has the size behind them.

Perhaps more importantly, though, Formby has the experience to back up the hype leading into the season. He spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide, including the best season of his career in 2025, where he had the 29th best pass blocking grade with an 82.1, according to PFF.

That success is exactly why Elko and the Aggies believed Formby would be the perfect player to anchor the new-look offensive line in College Station, after the group was drafted to the NFL last year. With a solid year against some of the best pass rushers in the sport, some of whom he has already faced before, his stock could rise even more after 2026.

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