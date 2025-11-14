This Texas A&M Defensive Tackle Quietly Achieved Career Best vs. Missouri
In a game that is dominated by flashy plays and one-man scoring drives, it's quite easy to lose sight of the work done in the defensive trenches. It's where splash plays are born or die, and it starts with whether or not those interior linemen can get the job done.
Luckily for Texas A&M football, it has a player who has been doing well through five years in the program, and that is defensive tackle Albert Regis. A former tight end from La Porte, Regis traded his gloved pass-catching hands for fingers in the dirt, ready to hit his adversaries at the point of attack.
It is here on the front lines that many key plays are done in the dark, and Regis has had his hand in many of them in 2025. In fact, with his four total tackles against the Missouri Tigers, the 317-pounder has achieved over 100 total tackles in his time at A&M.
An Unsung Hero
Those close to the A&M program know the infectious personality Regis brings to the locker room and practice, and his graduate year has been shaping up so far to be his career best. The veteran tackle is three tackles short of passing his career mark, though already surpassing his single-season sack numbers with two and a forced fumble.
Against Notre Dame in Week 3, Regis was a pivotal piece in securing an upset victory, which sent the Aggies on one of the country's longest winning streaks. His efforts against the Fighting Irish included seven total tackles to pair with a sack, as he achieved Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.
The job of the nose tackle is normally to open up opportunities for the rest of the defense to make plays, but with head coach Mike Elko and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman combining to draw up schemes, the Aggies' defensive tackles have been making big play after big play on or behind the line of scrimmage.
Regis's decision to return to A&M for his last year of eligibility has paid dividends for both himself and the Aggies, as a strong presence in the middle of the line as well as on the roster sets the tone for the rest of the team, who all share the common goal of victory.
As a veteran of the program, Regis has seen all the highs and lows one can imagine with a 5-7 finish in 2022 to a 9-0 start three seasons later, and he and the rest of the Maroon and White now have championship aspirations in mind.