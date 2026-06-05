Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing Up Arkansas on Texas A&M 2026 Schedule

It should be no surprise that this is one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season for both of these teams, but we must state the obvious. The 2026 Southwest Classic has been circled on the Arkansas calendar for months, but Texas A&M has bigger fish to fry.

Arkansas brought its A-game and still took the loss last season, which you can only imagine was devastating. It would not be a shock to anyone if the Razorbacks came overtly prepared for the matchup with something special, a chip on their shoulder.

The real question: Will this game be a dangerous trap, or a breeze for Texas A&M to conquer this season?

Will the Aggies Take the Bait?

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr (10) celebrates after sacking Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the second quarter as Razorbacks defensive back Miguel Mitchell (16) looks on at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

This is, without a doubt, the greatest example of a trap game that you can find; it is truly textbook. If the Aggies "take the bait," in other words, do not properly plan for and overlook the Razorbacks, they are in for a whirlwind of surprise, and maybe a detrimental mid-season defeat that could tank their playoff hopes.

There is one thing that Texas A&M must remember: no matter how good Arkansas is compared to the conference, they are still in the SEC, the most competitive conference in college football. Even then, we can expect Arkansas to be middle of the line, if not above average, this upcoming season, and it would be incredibly dangerous for Texas A&M to undermine its talent.

Not only do the Hogs need this win incredibly badly for good standing, but this game is also sandwiched between two SEC matchups on the Aggies' schedule, matchups that are arguably much more important than this one. For starters, they play week four in Baton Rouge against LSU, a game with much intensity and rivalry surrounding it, and then in week six, they go on the road to take on Missouri.

Lastly, and for some reason, often more importantly, this is a rivalry game. It does not matter who is better or who is worse, who is ranked and who is not; rivalries work outside of the norm. Arkansas proved this when they scored 42 points on Texas A&M last year, and frankly, almost won the game in a massive upset. The Aggies simply cannot let this fly under the radar, because the Razorbacks have been tallying since their last Southwest Classic win, and will not back down till the take the trophy back to Fayetteville.

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