Could Detroit Lions Trade For Texas A&M Star Myles Garrett?
Let the rumors begin.
After eight seasons with the Cleveland Browns, which included a Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2023, defensive end Myles Garrett announced last week that he would be requesting a trade from the struggling Cleveland team.
Garrett notched 14 sacks and 40 total tackles for the team in 2024, who finished a disappointing 3-14 for the season, well behind their competition in the AFC North.
So, the question remains: where will the star defensive end call home next?
Fellow Texas A&M alum Mike Evans has been attempting to lure Garrett to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and some believe Garrett could return home to the Arlington area and sign with the Dallas Cowboys in what would be a dangerous defensive front if Jerry Jones could reel in both Garrett and Micah Parsons for next year.
As for former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum, however, he believes that Garrett could stay in the north, but instead in the NFC North with the Detroit Lions, a team that many believed had a chance to take home the Lombardi Trophy last season.
Not to mention, a team led by a former Aggie in Dan Campbell, who coached the team to the No. 1 seed in the NFC last season.
And Tannenbaum believes signing Garrett would be 'ideal' to the Lions finally tasting Super Bowl victory.
"Coming down the stretch, Detroit really had a lot of injuries, and they really struggled to rush the passer," Tannenbaum told Get Up on Thursday morning, Per On3. "They've got Za'Darius Smith and Aiden Hutchinson coming back, and the team is going to have to be much more consistent and need more depth to rush the passers, and Myles Garrett would be ideal."
For a player that is looking to contend for a title, a team with a steady defense, a veteran quarterback in Jared Goff, and one of the league's best wide receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown, as well as two reliable running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, there might not be a better place for the former No. 1 overall pick than Motor City.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: A Complete List of Texas A&M Aggies Who Can Call Themselves 'Super Bowl Champions'
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Recruiting Myles Garrett to Buccaneers
MORE: 'His Best Game!' Buzz Williams Praises Solomon Washington After Win vs. Georgia
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies DL Dominates Latest Mock Draft
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Made History With Win Over No. 15 Missouri
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Lose Talented In-State Cornerback Commit