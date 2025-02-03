REPORT: Cleveland Browns 'Do Not Intend' to Trade Texas A&M Legend Myles Garrett
The Myles Garrett era in Cleveland could be coming to an end, as he publicly announced his desire to be traded this offseason. Or, so we thought.
Following the statement released on social media by Garrett, where affirmed his dream of wanting to win a Super Bowl before stating his trade demand, it seems the Cleveland Browns are not set to give in to his demands.
According to a report from NFL.com's Mike Garafolo, the Browns have no intentions of trading away the former No. 1 overall pick.
"The Browns are sticking to their stance and do not intend to have any conversations or trade Garrett," Garafolo said.
Garrett's trade request came weeks after Browns general manager Andrew Berry let it be known that he envisioned Garrett being a Browns player for the entirety of his career.
“We feel really good about Myles obviously as a big piece of our future," Berry said. "We’re looking forward to him being on the field. Like I said in my (early January) press conference, we envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over.”
This vision of Garrett "going from Cleveland to Canton" was seemingly rebuked by the Texas A&M Aggies pass rusher in his statement.
"The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl," Garrett wrote in his statement.
After a career in College Station where he totaled 32.5 sacks in three seasons with the Aggies, Garrett's dominance has translated to the NFL.
After completing his eighth season, Garrett now has 352 total tackles, 102.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 17 pass breakups, three blocked kicks, and one touchdown. He is currently No. 38 on the NFL's official all-time sack leaders list that dates back to 1982.
The Aggie has lived up to the hype that comes with being a former No. 1 pick, and it is understandable why the Browns don't want to see him go. However, after signing a five-year $125 million extension in 2020, Garrett is only under contract in Cleveland for two more seasons.
THis means he will have the opportunity to hit free agency in 2027, at the age of 32. So, yes technically speaking, the Browns don't have to move Garrett. Yet, unless they want to lose him for nothing in 2027, they would be better off trading the disgruntled star.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms
MORE: "No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners
MORE: Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question
MORE: Trey Zuhn Announces Return to Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'maj Reed-Adams Named Among Nation's Top Run Blockers