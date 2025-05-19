Two Texas A&M Aggies Make PFF Preseason All-American Team
It is that time of year on the college football calendar when rankings and preseason honors lists are being published by almost everyone in the media. The Texas A&M Aggies have found themselves on many of these lists, with two players recently finding their names on a new preseason All-American team.
Pro Football Focus just released their preseason All-American team, which included both Ar'maj Reed-Adams and Taurean York.
"He’s a powerful player at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds who can excel in any run-blocking scheme," PFF writes. "Reed-Adams led all Power Four guards in gap grade while placing fourth in zone grade."
The former Kansas transfer was one of the nation's top-graded interior linemen from this past season. After never earning an overall grade of over 61.7 from PFF in his four seasons with the Jayhawks, he became one of the nation's top interior run blockers in College Station.
He was PFF's second-highest graded run blocker at offensive guard at 82.4. He ranked only behind North Carolina's Willie Lampkin, who earned an 84.8 run-blocking grade while with the Tarheels last season.
"York’s proven those rankings wrong thus far, leading all returning Power Four linebackers with 59 run-defense stops since 2023. His 122 first contacts on the ball carrier are tied for fourth among that same group. York has a stocky build at 6-feet-tall and 235 pounds and is an excellent tackler."
As Pro Football Focus notes, despite being a three-star recruit coming out of high school. York has developed into one of the top linebackers in the country. He and Texas's Anthony Hill were the two inside linebackers selected by PFF.
The junior linebacker led the Aggies in tackles last season with 82 while also totaling 10 for a loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defended, and one fumble recovery.