What Coach Adam Cushing Is Saying About Texas A&M Offensive Line
Run game coordinator and offensive line coach Adam Cushing at Texas A&M is an asset to head coach Mike Elko and the success the “Maroon Goons” have had over the last two seasons.
The Chicago, Illinois native, who has tremendous experience coaching in football, helped the Aggies' offensive line rank No. 10 in the country, where it allowed only 51.0 tackles for loss, which cleared the way for the ground game to excel, being the No. 2 rushing offense in the SEC in 2024 with an average of 195.5 yards per game.
To add to Cushing’s impressive resume, his leadership has led to seven All-Big Ten offensive line selections and eight NFL offensive linemen. While he hopes to build leaders of men, he knows there’s a chip on his offensive line’s shoulders.
“We talk about that and how we have to go out there and dictate the terms of a football game,” Cushing said. “That’s what a successful line does.”
Captains
The last few weeks, senior offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed Adams was named a captain along with senior Trey Zuhn Ⅲ, who now holds that honor for a second straight year.
“They are a phenomenal complement to each other,” Cushing said. “They are both in the room and for the football team.”
Zuhn, the Fort Collins, Colorado native, was a 4-star prospect who is 6-foot-6 and weighs 319 pounds. He has been a vital piece to the success that A&M’s offense has had, and Cushing complemented his character.
“Trey is that guy who does everything right all the time,” Cushing said. “His details are at an incredibly high level, and he’s a phenomenal teammate. He has really worked himself to become more of a vocal leader, and because of the way he goes about his business and the way his performance is out on the football field, everybody follows him.”
Praise was also given to Reed-Adams, as Cushing knows the two have different traits about themselves.
“Ar’maj’s got a little but more emotion,” Cushing said. “A little more outward personality so the guys will maybe gravitate to other people. Having Ar’maj and Trey aligned and both understanding what high-level performance looks like, feels like, not only individually, but as a football team, that’s what makes them such a great pair.”
Rotation
Having valuable pieces to an offensive line that can gain valuable reps has been such a blessing for Cushing, who knows every player in the room brings something special, regardless of whether they start.
“When we start talking football and we start getting an opportunity to go out there and wait, everyone plays every position,” Cushing said. “I say it all the time, when you walk up to the second floor, it doesn’t say center, guards and tackles room. It says offensive line room, and that’s what the guys play.”
Cushing also touched base on the game plan if anything doesn’t go as planned in practice or during a game.
“It gives us the opportunity that no matter the situation, if someone gets a shoelace or a chin strap breaks, or God forbid, some type of injury, we can always get the best five out there.”
Going in depth about how the position really works and what long-term goals the group has was another area of emphasis Cushing discussed.
“It’s really been traditionally the only position on the field other than quarterback where guys don’t rotate, and when you play five guys for an entire football game, it wears them down after a 12, 13, 14 look. What our long-term goals are here in a 16-game season, we want to be able to have guys fresh not only in the fourth quarter of the game but in the fourth quarter of the season.”