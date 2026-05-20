What Kentucky Does Similar to Texas A&M And Why It Matters

Kentucky finished 12th in the Southeastern Conference in total defense in 2025, recording only 25 sacks, 12 interceptions and 48 tackles for loss — numbers that highlight the Wildcats’ need for defensive fortifications.

Meanwhile, former defensive coordinator Jay Bateman engineered one of the SEC’s most dominant defenses at Texas A&M, where the Aggies finished second in the conference, behind only Oklahoma, securing 85 tackles for loss and 43 sacks during their College Football Playoff campaign.

Although head coach Mike Elko took charge of A&M’s defensive playcalling duties in 2025, a task typically given to coordinators, Bateman played a major role in shaping the Aggies’ disruptive unit.

With the Wildcats in dire need of defensive stability, Bateman left College Station for a larger role in Lexington, where he’ll have greater autonomy under first-year head coach Will Stein.

While the majority of the college football community’s attention surrounds Lane Kiffin’s return to Ole Miss in Week 3, A&M’s matchup against Kentucky has an intriguing storyline of its own.

On Sept. 19, Bateman will return to Kyle Field, taking on his former program in a pivotal SEC opener.

A Defense Led by Jay Bateman

Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman heads to Kentucky to join Will Stein's staff. | Jack Gorman-Getty Images

Bateman joined Stein’s staff after two seasons in Aggieland, bringing A&M’s innovative defensive schemes to Kentucky’s struggling backfield.

“I was looking for a little bit more autonomy on the defensive side,” Bateman said in a spring availability on March 13. “Mike [Elko] was great …very involved … talking to Will [Stein], it just felt like it was the right thing and right time.”

Bateman worked in tandem with Elko at A&M, leading the NCAA in third-down defense, giving up an average conversion rate of just 22.9%. But with his responsibilties limited, Bateman joined Kentucky’s staff as the sole leader of the Wildcats’ pass rush, carrying over the Aggies’ emphasis on the front seven.

“Part of the appeal for the job was I knew they had good front players,” Bateman said. “Defensive linemen make the world go round. I knew if we could keep these guys here, and I knew we had some resources to go and get some guys … we were able to maintain those guys, I think we’ve got some really good front pieces.”

For the majority of the 2025 season, A&M lacked glaring weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second in both sacks and tackles for loss through its first 11 games.

In only two seasons with Bateman, the Aggies produced a trio of highly-talented pass rushers, including Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton and Cashius Howell, who now play key roles for various NFL franchises.

If Bateman can bring his ability to develop defensive talent to Kentucky, offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins and quarterback Marcel Reed might face a bigger challenge in Week 3 than they originally thought.

“I coached a kid last year named Cashius Howell, who came from Bowling Green and was SEC player of the year,” Bateman said. “One of the best football players I’ve ever been around."

The Wildcats acquired defensive back Hasaan Sykes from Western Carolina, where he recorded 54 tackles, five pass break ups, three interceptions and a forced fumble.

"I watch Sykes film … he’s fast, he’s really talented, he’s played a lot … I think they did a good job coaching him at Western Carolina," Bateman said. "I’m excited he’s here. I think he’s going to be able to surprise some people.”

If Bateman’s blueprint takes hold quickly, Kentucky’s defense could resemble the very unit he helped build at A&M. If that happens, the Aggies contest against the Wildcats will be more than a dangerous SEC opener — it will be one of Week 3’s most compelling chess matches.

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