What the Stats Say About the Texas A&M Aggies and Mississippi State Bulldogs
Kyle Field in College Station will play host to second straight conference matchup for the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies as they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the 19th meeting all-time between the teams.
The Aggies are fresh off a three-spot rise in the AP Top 25 after defeating the Auburn Tigers 16-10 last Saturday afternoon, while the Bulldogs were in a straight-up dogfight (no pun intended) with the Tennessee Volunteers in a home game in Starkville, eventually falling 41-34 in overtime.
The Bulldogs will be looking for their first conference win under head coach Jeff Lebby, while the Aggies will look to repeat their conference hot streak that they enjoyed last year in Mike Elko's first season as the A&M head coach.
Crunching the Numbers
The Aggies and Bulldogs, as mentioned earlier, will face off for the 19th time, with both teams holding nine wins over the other all-time, with the record in favor of the Aggies since both teams have been members of the Southeastern Conference, 7-6.
Texas A&M
The Aggies come into the contest with an undefeated 4-0 record in the 2025 season, averaging 35.75 points per game, including an average of 294 passing yards per game from Marcel Reed and 169.5 rushing yards per game from Reed, Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, and the rest of the A&M running game.
The defense has been just as stellar as many expected, averaging 190 passing yards and 117 rushing yards through four games thus far.
Quarterback Marcel Reed leads the team with 1,076 passing yards, Moss leads the rushing game with 307 yards on the ground, and Mario Craver's 477 receiving yards pace the Aggie wideouts in terms of yardage.
Linebacker and team captain Taurean York leads the team with 24 total tackles, and linebacker Scooby Williams has secured the one interception that the Aggies have secured this season.
The Aggies defeated the Bulldogs in last year's showdown after Moss' two touchdowns and the three sacks from the defense on then-quarterback, Michael Van Buren secured the 34-24 victory.
Mississippi State
The Bulldogs come into College Station 4-1 after their loss to Tennessee last weekend, led by quarterback Blake Shapen, who returned to the QB1 position for Jeff Lebby after an injury last year forced him to miss a majority of the season, including the matchup against Texas A&M.
Shapen has led the Bulldog offense to an average of over 400 yards per game, with running back Fluff Bothwell contributing heavily to the 205 yards of rushing averaged from the team so far, totaling 405 yards and six touchdowns through five games.
The Mississippi State defense has allowed an average of only 170 yards of passing and 135 yards rushing, though it seems that both teams' run defense will have a big test for them on Saturday night.
The Bulldog defense is led in total tackles by safety Isaac Smith's 28, with seven players all holding one interception.
The Aggies and Bulldogs kick off from Kyle Field Saturday night at 6:30 PM.