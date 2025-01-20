All Aggies

Where Do Texas A&M Aggies Rank in Way-Too-Early Top 25?

The Texas A&M Aggies look to right the ship in 2025.

Jon Alfano

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Three weeks removed from their bowl game, the Texas A&M Aggies have long since turned the page to the 2025 season.

The Aggies showed some promise in Mike Elko's first season as head coach, being the No. 10 team in the nation at one point and sitting all alone atop the SEC. In a story that's all too familiar at this point, though, they collapsed down the stretch to lose four of their final five games, with the lone win coming against New Mexico State. For Elko to prove he can lead A&M to the promised land, he'll have to show progress in Year 2.

That said, what's the Aggies' outlook for 2025?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during a game against the Texas Longhorns
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

On3's Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman recently put together a way-too-early top 25 for next season, with the Aggies coming in at No. 19.

"The Aggies enter the offseason knowing they’re building the offense around QB Marcel Reed, which should help," Staples said. "Transfers Kevin Concepcion (N.C. State) and Mario Craver (Mississippi State) should create more explosive plays. Edge Cashius Howell showed in the bowl game that he’s ready to replace Shemar Stewart, but the Aggies probably need one of transfers Samuel M'Pemba (Georgia) or T.J. Searcy (Florida) to hit as well."

A&M's offense should take another step forward with Reed having another year of development and a better receiving corps around him. Defensively, replacing three starting linemen in Stewart, Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner will be tough, though the transfers should help in that department.

The Aggies are the last of 10 SEC teams to make the top 25, following Texas (No. 1), Georgia (No. 6), South Carolina (No. 8), Florida (No. 9), Auburn (No. 11), Tennessee (No. 13), Alabama (No. 14), LSU (No. 15) and Oklahoma (No. 18). As always, the SEC will be extremely tough once again.

