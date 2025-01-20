Where Do Texas A&M Aggies Rank in Way-Too-Early Top 25?
Three weeks removed from their bowl game, the Texas A&M Aggies have long since turned the page to the 2025 season.
The Aggies showed some promise in Mike Elko's first season as head coach, being the No. 10 team in the nation at one point and sitting all alone atop the SEC. In a story that's all too familiar at this point, though, they collapsed down the stretch to lose four of their final five games, with the lone win coming against New Mexico State. For Elko to prove he can lead A&M to the promised land, he'll have to show progress in Year 2.
That said, what's the Aggies' outlook for 2025?
On3's Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman recently put together a way-too-early top 25 for next season, with the Aggies coming in at No. 19.
"The Aggies enter the offseason knowing they’re building the offense around QB Marcel Reed, which should help," Staples said. "Transfers Kevin Concepcion (N.C. State) and Mario Craver (Mississippi State) should create more explosive plays. Edge Cashius Howell showed in the bowl game that he’s ready to replace Shemar Stewart, but the Aggies probably need one of transfers Samuel M'Pemba (Georgia) or T.J. Searcy (Florida) to hit as well."
A&M's offense should take another step forward with Reed having another year of development and a better receiving corps around him. Defensively, replacing three starting linemen in Stewart, Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner will be tough, though the transfers should help in that department.
The Aggies are the last of 10 SEC teams to make the top 25, following Texas (No. 1), Georgia (No. 6), South Carolina (No. 8), Florida (No. 9), Auburn (No. 11), Tennessee (No. 13), Alabama (No. 14), LSU (No. 15) and Oklahoma (No. 18). As always, the SEC will be extremely tough once again.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Set to Land Texas Longhorns Transfer TE
MORE: 4-Star PF Sets First Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Where Does Johnny Manziel's Heisman Season Rank Amongst The All-Time Greats?
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies CB Commits to Fourth Team in Four Years