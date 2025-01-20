Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Portal WR Target Makes Decision
The Texas A&M Aggies have already added a ton of new faces to the offense this offseason but were unable to secure another Sunday.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Penn State transfer receiver Harrison Wallace III has committed to the Ole Miss Rebels after entering the portal on Wednesday. He made a recent visit to Texas A&M and also had reported interest in South Carolina, Louisville and North Carolina.
Wallace III would have added a veteran presence to an A&M receiving corps that's gone through a ton of changes in less than two months time. Instead, the Aggies will now watch him from the other side of the SEC. Texas A&M won't face Ole Miss during the regular season in 2025.
Wallace III was the Penn State's leading receiver in 2024. He finished the season with career marks in catches (46), receiving yards (720) and receiving touchdowns (four). He had a career-best performance in the season-opening win over West Virginia when he tallied five catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
He ended his four-year career at State College with 84 grabs for 1,221 yards and six touchdowns.
The Aggies recently landed a commitment from Houston receiver transfer Jonah Wilson and have already added Mario Craver (Mississippi State) and KC Concepcion (N.C. State). Texas Tech transfer Micah Hudson also committed to Texas A&M but stepped away from the program this past week for undisclosed reasons. Five-star freshman Jerome Myles and four-star Kelshaun Johnson are also in the mix.
It's safe to say that Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed will have a slew of weapons at his disposal next season after losing Noah Thomas (Georgia), Moose Muhammad III (eligibility), Micah Tease (Tulsa) and Cyrus Allen (Cincinnati).
