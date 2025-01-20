Texas A&M Set to Land Texas Longhorns Transfer TE
The Texas A&M Aggies have been very busy in the NCAA transfer portal this time around. They have both added talent and they have seen talent walk away to other schools.
Today, Texas A&M has been able to bring in another talented player on the offensive side of the ball.
According to a report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, the Aggies are expected to land Texas Longhorns transfer tight end Amari Niblack.
Niblack could end up being a very big pickup for Texas A&M. He possesses huge potential, but has yet to be able to show that potential on the field consistently.
During the 2024 season with Texas, Niblack played a very small role. He ended up catching just five passes for 33 yards. Joining the Aggies could give him a much better chance at meaningful and consistent playing time.
Throughout his three-year college football career with the Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide, Niblack has totaled 26 receptions for 375 yards and five touchdowns.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Niblack has great size and athleticism for the tight end position. With the right system and in the right role, he could end up breaking out and being a star.
When he originally came out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class. Niblack was a four-star recruit. He was ranked as the No. 4 athlete in the nation and the No. 99 overall prospect in the country. The sky was the limit for him at Alabama.
While his career has not gone as planned to this point, there is time for him to turn things around. Perhaps he can do just that with Texas A&M.
All of that being said, it sure sounds like the Aggies have themselves a new tight end. Hopefully, he can join the team and become a key impact player for the 2025 college football season.
