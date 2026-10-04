Where Texas A&M Stands in Latest AP Top 25 After Dominating Arkansas

For a second straight week, voters have spoken, and the consensus is that Texas A&M won't be in the AP Poll going into Week 6.

Head coach Mike Elko entered the season with his team as the No. 8 team in the AP Poll and won the first two games before dropping the next two to Kentucky and LSU.

The Aggies do have a golden opportunity to snag a much-needed road win against the Missouri Tigers in Columbia, and a win could change things.

How A&M Got Here

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) pitches the ball to running back Rueben Owens II (4) during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A&M started the year with a home opener against Missouri State, and both the offense and defense played well. Quarterback Marcel Reed had his best outing of the season, posting a season-high completion percentage. He was also hitting his receivers, and the defense did its job, holding them to under 100 yards.

That following week, Arizona State rolled into town knowing that it had a shot at pulling off a major road upset in front of the 12th Man. That didn’t happen, but head coach Kenny Dillingham’s program kept it competitive for three quarters of action before A&M ran away with it in the fourth quarter for a 48-20 victory.

Going into Week 3, Kyle Field was the site for A&M's first conference game, and Kentucky knew a win could shift the national conversation about head coach Will Stein’s roster. After a 31-21 victory, everyone learned his team is dangerous, and A&M had more questions than they thought.

This was the matchup when the Aggies began their third-quarter struggles, after being shut out 21-0 and having no answers on defense. They also struggled with fourth-down efficiency, converting only three of six attempts.

It carried over to the first road game of the season at Death Valley, where LSU controlled the game for most of the evening. Both programs sat at one loss and knew that another loss would drop their College Football Playoff hopes slimmer.

A&M tallied only two field goals and got demolished again in the third quarter, getting outscored 21-3. Reed threw for only 106 yards and finished with negative yardage on the ground. The defense gave up 194 yards on the ground and 312 yards in the air.

Everyone knows the outcome against Arkansas went a lot better, but it wasn’t enough to make it into the Top 25.

Next up for A&M is a road date with a red-hot Missouri team that just upset a Top 10 team on Saturday, October 10, at 11 a.m. on ABC.

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