Where Texas A&M Ranks in AP Poll After Comeback Win

The Texas A&M Aggies mounted the biggest comeback in school history Saturday afternoon to down the South Carolina Gamecocks. How does the victory affect their ranking in the AP Top 25?

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies continued making history Saturday afternoon in their conference matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks, though it is history that could've very easily been avoided.

After an absolutely abysmal first half that saw two interceptions from the arm of Marcel Reed and two missed field goals from Randy Bond, Mike Elko's team saw themselves looking at a 30-3 deficit at halftime.

The second half is when the Aggies came alive, however, with Reed leading four straight scoring drives that all ended in touchdowns to start the latter 30 minutes, and the A&M defense pitched the shutout to clinch the 31-30 win, the largest comeback in school history.

Texas A&M Stays at No. 3 In the AP Poll

With the massive deficit staring the Aggies down earlier in the game, some speculated that the Aggies could even drop in the weekly rankings and even the College Football Playoff rankings.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) runs with the ball.
Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This would not be the case Sunday afternoon, however, at least for the former, as the Maroon and White still sit pretty behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers in the rankings as the nation's only three undefeated teams continue to fill the top three spots.

The Aggies received a single first-place vote, as Ohio State received 57 and Indiana was given eight.

The Top 25 standings saw quite a bit of movement after a hectic weekend of college football, with the Alabama Crimson Tide falling from No. 4 to No. 10 after losing a close 23-21 game to the now No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners.

The Texas Longhorns dropped to No. 17 from No. 10 after a 35-10 beatdown from the Georgia Bulldogs, who now find themselves up a spot from last week at No. 4.

The Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders both tied at No. 6 after blowout wins over the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the UCF Knights, respectively.

Here is the updated AP Top 25 as of November 16, 2025:

1) Ohio State Buckeyes

2) Indiana Hoosiers

3) Texas A&M Aggies

4) Georgia Bulldogs

5) Ole Miss Rebels

T-6) Texas Tech Red Raiders

T-6) Oregon Ducks

8) Oklahoma Sooners

9) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

10) Alabama Crimson Tide

11) BYU Cougars

12) Vanderbilt Commodores

13) Utah Utes

14) Miami Hurricanes

15) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

16) USC Trojans

17) Texas Longhorns

18) Michigan Wolverines

19) Virginia Cavaliers

20) Tennessee Volunteers

21) James Madison Dukes

22) North Texas Mean Green

23) Missouri Tigers

24) Tulane Green Wave

25) Houston Cougars

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

