Where Texas A&M Ranks in AP Poll After Comeback Win
The Texas A&M Aggies continued making history Saturday afternoon in their conference matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks, though it is history that could've very easily been avoided.
After an absolutely abysmal first half that saw two interceptions from the arm of Marcel Reed and two missed field goals from Randy Bond, Mike Elko's team saw themselves looking at a 30-3 deficit at halftime.
The second half is when the Aggies came alive, however, with Reed leading four straight scoring drives that all ended in touchdowns to start the latter 30 minutes, and the A&M defense pitched the shutout to clinch the 31-30 win, the largest comeback in school history.
Texas A&M Stays at No. 3 In the AP Poll
With the massive deficit staring the Aggies down earlier in the game, some speculated that the Aggies could even drop in the weekly rankings and even the College Football Playoff rankings.
This would not be the case Sunday afternoon, however, at least for the former, as the Maroon and White still sit pretty behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers in the rankings as the nation's only three undefeated teams continue to fill the top three spots.
The Aggies received a single first-place vote, as Ohio State received 57 and Indiana was given eight.
The Top 25 standings saw quite a bit of movement after a hectic weekend of college football, with the Alabama Crimson Tide falling from No. 4 to No. 10 after losing a close 23-21 game to the now No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners.
The Texas Longhorns dropped to No. 17 from No. 10 after a 35-10 beatdown from the Georgia Bulldogs, who now find themselves up a spot from last week at No. 4.
The Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders both tied at No. 6 after blowout wins over the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the UCF Knights, respectively.
Here is the updated AP Top 25 as of November 16, 2025:
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
2) Indiana Hoosiers
3) Texas A&M Aggies
4) Georgia Bulldogs
5) Ole Miss Rebels
T-6) Texas Tech Red Raiders
T-6) Oregon Ducks
8) Oklahoma Sooners
9) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
10) Alabama Crimson Tide
11) BYU Cougars
12) Vanderbilt Commodores
13) Utah Utes
14) Miami Hurricanes
15) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
16) USC Trojans
17) Texas Longhorns
18) Michigan Wolverines
19) Virginia Cavaliers
20) Tennessee Volunteers
21) James Madison Dukes
22) North Texas Mean Green
23) Missouri Tigers
24) Tulane Green Wave
25) Houston Cougars