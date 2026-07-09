Which Aggie Is Most Likely to Become a First-Round Pick?

The 2026 NFL draft hosted one of the biggest Texas A&M draft classes in school history, with the Cleveland Browns selecting KC Concepcion in the first round. As we press on to the 2026-27 college football season, the world has its eyes on the Aggies, and who will go first, or maybe even first round, in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Contrary to popular beliefs, when NFL front offices lay out their draft board, they are rarely buying current collegiate production, but instead, they are investing in rare physical traits and future upside. So many times, players who are projected in the first round, and even some in the top 10, fall to day three or even day four. This has nothing to do with talent and everything to do with progression and upside.

When evaluating the Texas A&M roster, there is one name that stands out as a potential first-round pick, specifically for his position and progression in college football and hopefully in the NFL. This offensive tackle is generating buzz around the college football world as Texas A&M’s most legitimate candidate to push into the first-round conversation.

Wilkin Formby

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) reacts after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It should be no surprise that the newest Texas A&M transfer out of Alabama is the most likely to be selected in the first round, given the need for tackles in the NFL, as well as his college football resume.

In the modern NFL, edge rushers, who are generally selected earlier and paid more than most positions, are faster, longer, and more explosive than they ever have been. Protecting the quarterback requires an almost equal amount of athleticism combined with absolute size. Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 325 pounds, Wilkin Formby looks like he was custom-built for an NFL offensive line.

What truly sets him apart to pro scouts isn't just his massive frame, but how he carries it. Formby, for a man of his stature, has remarkably fluid lower-body flexibility that most offensive linemen don't possess. He also boasts a near 7-foot wingspan that makes it much more difficult to get past.

Many people hold the SEC to a specific standard, for many, an argument for the Southeastern Conference being the best and most difficult conference in college football. Formby has spent much more time as a starting offensive tackle in the SEC than most, going straight to Alabama for three years before finally transferring to Texas A&M in his senior year. For most NFL scouts, that is an A+ on the scouting report.

Formby isn't an unfinished project, but an experienced, towering tackle with elite footwork and a massive ceiling. If he has a great season with the Aggies, he's looking down the barrel of a bona fide first-round draft pick in 2027.

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