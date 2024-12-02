Do Texas A&M Aggies Have An Offense Problem?
Losing to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night was bad enough. But the way it happened, made it even worse for the Texas A&M Aggies.
For four quarters against their arch-rivals from Austin, the Aggies were consistently dominated at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Those shortcomings up front made all the difference in the world as well, with the Longhorns being able to march up and down the field offensively, and completely shut down the Aggies' attack on the other side.
"We really just didn't execute," Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed said. "We didn't capitalize on opportunities that we were given."
However, the stagnancy on offense was not an isolated incident and has been a bit of a recurring theme in recent weeks.
Against LSU, the offense could not move until the insertion of Marcel Reed into the lineup, scoring just three points until the change.
Reed, of course, would go onto lead the Aggies to five touchdown drives.
But while that looked like the missing piece of the puzzle for the inconsistent group, the struggles returned the following week against South Carolina. In that game, the Aggies scored just 20 points and were completely shut out in the second half.
Then it happened again vs. Auburn, with the Aggies going scoreless until late in the second quarter, and putting themselves in a major hole as a result.
And then it was more of the same against the Longhorns. Only this time, they were shut out of the end zone in all four quarters as an offense.
By the end of the night at Kyle Field, the Aggies had amassed just 248 yards of offense, including just 40 yards on 19 carries (2.1 ypc) from the Texas A&M running backs.
"We tried a lot of different things; none of it worked," Aggies head coach Mike Elko said after the loss to the Longhorns. "When you can't gain the line of scrimmage and your running back is averaging 1.6 yards a carry, it's going to make it really hard. We had runs against light boxes and we couldn't block the edges. The edges absolutely dominated us tonight."
So what is the solution? Or is a solution even possible with the current structure in place?
The simple answer is yes, but it won't be a quick fix.
And no, it isn't the fault of offensive coordinator Collin Klein either. Was he an elite playcaller this season?
Absolutely, not. But the Aggies' issues largely stem more from his lack of elite personnel than anything else.
Many of the Aggies' struggles on the offensive side of the ball began after the loss of Le'Veon Moss vs. South Carolina. So getting him back next season is going to go a long way. As will the full return of Reuben Owens, who made his season debut on Saturday night.
That is Step 1.
Step 2, will be the continued development of Reed at the quarterback position.
Yes, he has shown flashes at times, but there are countless examples of his youth showing through on the field, and slowing down the Aggies' offense.
Fortunately, that step can easily be achieved with a full offseason under his belt as the starter.
As for Step 3 - that won't be so straight forward.
The Aggies simply MUST find a way to improve their offensive line across the board.
Chase Bisontis returning will help. However, Trey Zuhn will be gone. As will Ar'maj Reed-Adams. Meanwhile, the returning crop of talent at the position has left a lot to be desired.
And if the Aggies hope to compete with teams like Texas next year, there is a drastic need to improve in that area.
Fortunately, the transfer portal can help find some quick solutions that issue. Not to mention, the Aggies have a talented group of recruits on their way to College Station in the upcoming class.
As for Step 4, the transfer portal might come in handy there yet again.
Texas A&M simply must find a true No. 1 receiver for Marcel Reed.
Noah Thomas has been the team's leading receiver with 34 catches for 545 yards and six touchdowns this season. Unfortunately, that production has been inconsistent, with most of his yardage and touchdown stats coming in two games against Auburn and Arkansas.
In fact, in the Aggies' biggest games this season against Notre Dame and Texas he was held to a total of four catches for 41 yards.
That is not a knock against Thomas, but he isn't a guy who is going to go out and get you eight to 10 catches for 100-plus yards and a touchdown on a big stage. He is a complimentary receiver - albeit a very dangerous one.
Fortunately - as there are every year - there will be options in the portal.
Texas Tech's Micah Hudson - a former five-star talent = very well could be one of them if the Aggies play their cards right.
Either way, the lack of a dominant No. 1 wideout has been a glaring weakness all season for Klein and his offense.
With all of that being said, all of these issues are fixable.
If the Aggies come in with an improved roster and find a way to improve on these weaknesses, and the offense still struggles?
Then perhaps it is time to take a look at the playcalling.
But for now, an 8-4 season with wins over two top-10 teams (Missouri No.9 and LSU No. 8) is a very encouraging start for the future of a program still in Year 1 under Elko.
