Texas A&M Aggies SEC Championship Dreams Dashed After Falling in Lone Star Showdown
COLLEGE STATION - The Texas A&M Aggies' dreams at an SEC Championship have come up short.
And it could not have been a rougher night for the Aggies.
After an immense amount of build-up between two teams that haven't met in over 13 years, the Aggies fell to the Texas Longhorns 17-7 at Kyle Field.
Things started rough from the beginning for the Aggies, whose first drive was stopped short on a turnover on downs inside Texas territory.
And despite stopping the Longhorns on the next drive, the Aggies once again fell short, suffering two consecutive three-and-outs that were answered by a pair of Longhorns touchdowns.
From there, things did not get any better for the Texas A&M offense, which was shut out in the first half at home for the first time in half a decade by the Longhorns' defense.
The Aggies got a glimpse of life in the second half thanks to a blocked punt and two Texas turnovers, including a pick-six by Will Lee III.
However, Texas A&M could not mount any sort of offensive attack after that, with its one positive drive ending in a fourth down stop at the goal line, effectively ending the Aggies' chances in the process.
Offensively, the Longhorns leaned on the run game to finish the Aggies, amassing 240 yards on 50 carries, and 458 yards of total offense. The attack was led by Quentrevion Wisner, who finished the game with 33 carries for 186 yards.
Quinn Ewers had a quiet yet efficient night, outside of the two turnovers, completing 17 of 28 passes for 218 yards and a score.
Defensively, the Horns were dominant, holding the Aggies to 246 yards of total offense, including just 146 yards through the air from Marcel Reed.
With the win, the Longhorns now once again have the bragging rights coming out of Kyle Field and will make their way to Atlanta for their first trip to the SEC Championship.
And the Aggies will head home, awaiting their bowl fate.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Kickoff Time Announced
Texas A&M Aggies RB Rueben Owens Questionable vs. Texas Longhorns
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Tickets Reach Record Prices
Lone Star Showdown Reborn: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Preview
Mike Elko Provides Positive Injury Update vs. Texas Longhorns