3 Reasons Ray Coney Could Be Texas A&M's Answer At Linebacker

The Texas A&M Aggies were one of the best teams in the country last season. The program made its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, fueled by one of the best defensive units in the sport.

That success stemmed from a veteran group, especially in regard to leadership, and replacing it wasn't going to be easy. Head coach Mike Elko, though, thinks he might have found the answer in the transfer portal after landing Tulsa transfer, Ray Coney.

With plenty of talent and lofty expectations, here are three reasons Coney could be the perfect addition for the defense, and a problem for opposing offenses during the season.

Strong End to Spring Ball

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end T.J. Searcy (18) congratulates linebacker Taurean York (21) after a sack in the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

When Coney was added to the Aggies portal class, expectations became lofty for the former Tulsa Golden Hurricane. He had the numbers to back up his production numbers, but moving to the Power Four level was going to be an adjustment.

While his spring camp might have started a little slow, once he started going and showing off why he was one of the most sought-after players this offseason, it became evident what he was capable of. He was a general for the defense, causing chaos on the field, including forcing a fumble against receiver Isaiah Horton, who was a standout from camp.

So, while it may have taken him some time to get going, once he did, it was easy to see why there was so much hype around him.

Confidence From the Coaching Staff

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Replacing a player of Taurean York's caliber was never going to be easy, especially since he was viewed as a coach on the field, helping the defense stay on the same page throughout the game. While Coney isn't the same player that York was, he doesn't need to be, as he brings his own style to the field, and one that the coaching staff supports.

"Athleticism, he didn't miss a lot of tackles, sideline to sideline, felt that was something that fit our defense really well," Aggies defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill mentioned about the reason they wanted Coney out of the portal. "You watch the film and see if he can play, and is going to translate to SEC play, and we thought it did."

With Daymion Sanford out for potentially the whole season with an injury, the eyes will be on Coney to be the "guy" for the Aggies defense, and with a vote of confidence from the staff, that's exactly what they expect.

Difference Maker at Every Level

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rahsul Faison (1) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Coney was the definition of productive during his time with the Golden Hurricanes. He finished as the No. 21 highest graded linebacker in the country last season, according to PFF, which placed him 23 spots higher than his predecessor, York. He achieved those numbers with over 100 more snaps in the box, showing what he is capable of as a true linebacker.

He has elite speed, decision-making, and football IQ to put him in the best position to make any play at any point on the field. He is the prototypical linebacker that can match size and speed, and disrupt opposing game plans at all three levels of the defense.

As long as he stays healthy for the year, Coney could be in for the best season of his career, and show exactly why the Aggies coaching staff loves him, and opposing offenses will hate him.

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