4-Star Power Forward Down to Eight Schools, Texas A&M Makes Cut
Four-star power forward Sebastian Williams-Adams, a towering 6'8 senior out of St. John's High School in Houston, has reportedly told On3 Sports that he has cut down his list of potential schools to eight, including three SEC schools.
The big man narrowed it down to the Auburn Tigers, the Baylor Bears, the Kansas Jayhawks, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Purdue Boilermakers, the SMU Mustangs, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Vanderbilt Commodores. He has taken unofficial visits to Kansas, SMU, and Texas A&M.
Before he can make his choice, he still has plenty of official visits to make to schools. He'll be visiting Aggieland officially on August 30th and will spend the next few Fridays visiting schools, followed by Auburn on September 6th, Kansas on September 13th, Purdue on September 20th, SMU on September 27th, and finally Oklahoma State on October 4th.
On3's Industry Rankings has the senior post as the no. 38 overall prospect in the 2025 class, and he ranks as the eighth-best power forward.
On3's Jamie Shaw praised Williams-Adams' production in a recent scouting report, as well as his aggressiveness down low and his defense.
"The production is what pops when watching Sebastian Williams-Adams. The forward is a downhill type with good touch around the rim. He can attack from various areas on the floor and absorbs contact getting to the free throw line," Shaw said in his report.
"He is an active defender, using his length and anticipation to guard more perimeter-based forwards and then his length and aggression to switch down a line up for more paint-based forwards. He is an active rebounder in and out of the area. A player who keeps the motor running and continues coming at you."
Based on his scouting report, Williams-Adams would be a perfect addition to Buzz Williams' dynamic Aggie team.