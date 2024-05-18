Texas A&M Aggies Appear In CBS Sports' Top 25 And 1 College Basketball Rankings
The Texas A&M Aggies didn't have quite the season they anticipated last season, and coach Buzz Williams and crew hope to improve on that for 2024.
After a disappointing 100-95 overtime loss to the Houston Cougars in the second round of the South Region at the Fed Ex Forum in Memphis, Tennessee this past March, Texas A&M has hit the transfer portal to replace some important pieces - such as Tyrece Radford - that will not be back.
CBS Sports released its updated top 25 and 1 after the most recent transfer portal commitments, and the Aggies are at No. 11. An impressive start to the offseason in anticipation of the upcoming season.
One of the portal additions, SMU guard transfer Zhuric Phelps, committed to A&M earlier this month.
Phelps is a two-year starter on the Hilltop for the SMU Mustangs where he averaged 12.0 points per game across 93 contests. He's also offered 2.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds during that time while shooting 39 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from beyond the arc.
The obvious hope is that he's a suitable replacement for the departed Radford, who averaged 12.5 points per game over his collegiate career in Aggieland and Virginia Tech.
Williams has re-tooled the roster and will continue to do so thoughout the summer.