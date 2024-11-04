4-Star TE Xavier Tiller Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off a brutal 44-20 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday but the team remains on a hot streak on the recruiting trail.
Per reports Monday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies have landed a commitment from 2026 four-star tight end Xavier Tiller. He now marks the fourth commitment that A&M has landed in the '26 class since the Aggies defeated the LSU Tigers on Oct. 26.
Tiller, a Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA) product, is the No. 3 tight end in 2026 and the No. 5 overall player in the state of Georgia, per 247Sports' player rankings. He stands 6-4, 212 pounds.
He received offers from programs like Texas, USC, Tennessee, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Pittsburgh and many more. He took an unofficial visit to Auburn and attended a camp at the school, but the Aggies have beaten out one of many SEC foes in the race to land Tiller.
Last season, he caught 25 passes for 352 yards and seven touchdowns.
Tiller now helps headline a Texas A&M 2026 recruiting class that also features four-star talents like quarterback Helaman Casuga, edge Jordan Carter, receiver Aaron Gregory, edge Samu Moala and defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin along with three-stars like safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
Texas A&M will rest up over the bye week before taking on the New Mexico State Aggies in College Station on Saturday, Nov. 16.
