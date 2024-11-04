South Carolina TE Takes Shot at Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies were humbled in a big way in Saturday's 44-20 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, but one of the opposing players added insult to injury.
When speaking to the media after the game, South Carolina tight end Joshua Simon said that the fans rushing the field at Williams-Brice Stadium were being more physical than the Texas A&M defense was.
"They were hitting me harder than some of the Texas A&M players," Simon said of the field-rushing fans, per Jordan Kaye of The State Newspaper.
As if the Aggies weren't already ticked off enough from the loss, hearing comments like that should give the team an extra layer of motivation to think about headed into the bye week.
Per SEC policy, South Carolina will have to pay the Aggies a $250,000 fine for storming the field of play, but it's likely the university will gladly pay that amount after the program secured one of its most impressive wins in recent seasons.
Simon, who's in his sixth year of college football, had the best game of his career against Texas A&M. He finished with four catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns, which was highlighted by a 57-yard score with 3:24 to play in the fourth that essentially sealed the win for the Gamecocks. The yardage marked the most he's posted in a single game since his freshman year at Western Kentucky.
Texas A&M will rest up over the bye week before hosting the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 16.
