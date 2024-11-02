Marcel Reed Announced As Starting Quarterback For Texas A&M Against South Carolina
After a masterful performance against LSU that saw him complete two passes for 70 yards and run for a trio of touchdowns on the ground, Marcel Reed has reclaimed his role as QB1.
Conner Weigman hasn't been bad since returning to the starting position, but he hasn't been phenomenal or anything either, throwing for a single passing touchdown and two interceptions in the two-and-a-half games he's played in for the Aggies recently.
After Weigman only completed six of his 18 pass attempts against the LSU Tigers Saturday night, Mike Elko realized the passing game wasn't working out, and he needed the mobile abilities that Marcel Reed could provide.
And boy, did he ever provide.
Right off the bat, Reed took a snap eight yards into the end zone, beginning a string of five consecutive scoring drives that saw Reed run for two more touchdowns, Le'Veon Moss getting his second score of the night, and Randy Bond sailing a 26-yard field goal through the uprights in a 31-point second half that sealed the comeback victory for the Aggies after trailing 17-7 at half.
The win gave the Aggies first place in the SEC rankings as the only undefeated team in conference play.
Reed and the Aggies will look to avoid what happened last time they traveled out to Columbia, which was a 30-24 loss to the Gamecocks in 2022, but unlike that game, the Aggies will not be battling as many injuries, and the Aggies have been virtually unstoppable on the road with Mike Elko at the helm.
The Aggies and Gamecocks kick off tonight at 6:30 p.m. from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
