'That's What Makes Him Great': Mike Elko Praises Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed
The Texas A&M Aggies' quarterback controversy has seemingly come to an end as the team heads into the bye week.
Conner Weigman returned to the starting lineup Saturday at home against Missouri following a three-game absence. He took the reins from Marcel Reed, who led the Aggies to three straight wins as the starter.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said Monday that telling Weigman he'd be starting would add some "pep in the step." This would subsequently bring out some understandable disappointment from Reed, and as competitors, it's natural to feel such a way. But Elko clarified that Reed wants to do what's best for the team and praised him for the way he handled the decision.
"Like a competitor," Elko said of how Reed took the news. "I think he's a great kid. He wants to be our starting quarterback. He's wanted to be our starting quarterback since the day he stepped on campus. That's what makes him great. But he also wants to win, and he wants to be a great Aggie, and he wants to be a great teammate. ... So he'll continue to prepare, and he'll continue to put himself in position to be ready to go if his numbers needed and called."
While Weigman sat with a shoulder injury, Reed shined. Across four appearances and three starts this season, Reed has gone 43 of 79 passing for 585 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He's added 42 carries for 230 yards and two scores, topping the 80-yard rushing mark twice. As a result, many Texas A&M fans called for Reed to become the rest-of-season starter regardless of Weigman's health, but Elko continued to keep people guessing by saying that choosing a starter would be a "game-time decision" for the rest of the year.
His decision to name Weigman the starter ahead of the Mizzou game has hardly been met with dismay, as the Aggies pounded the then-No. 9 Tigers en route to a 41-10 win at home. Weigman didn't have to do much in a game where the defense and running game dominated but it became clear on Saturday that the quarterback debate had come to an end.
The Aggies have a luxury at quarterback that few teams in the country do. Weigman has now suffered injuries in back-to-back seasons, so it's possible Reed will have to be called upon once again as Texas A&M continues through SEC play.
But for now, this is Weigman's job to lose as the Aggies head into their bye week before visiting Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday, Oct. 19.