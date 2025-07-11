Aggie Softball Boosts Social Media Engagement During Impressive 2025 Season
After one of the best college softball seasons that Texas A&M has had in a long time, they share their social media engagements from February 2025 to May 2025. The Aggies had a phenomenal season that was cut short after a shocking upset win by Liberty in the Bryan College Station Regional, but their 48-11 record goes to show the grit of this team.
When talking about softball, Texas A&M was never in the conversation since just three seasons ago in 2022, they went 31-28 overall with a shocking 6-18 in conference play. Head coach Trisha Ford was announced as the new coach for the 2023 season as she slowly began to turn the program around, leading the Aggies to an overall record of 35-21 in 2023 and 44-15 record in 2024.
People began to take Texas A&M softball serious in 2024 during the NCAA Austin Super Regional. Although this led to the Aggies being eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, they put up a fight against No. 1 Texas in front of their home crowd.
During the 2025 campaign, the Aggies started off the season nearly perfect with an 8-0 record before a loss to then-No. 10 Oklahoma State, before getting back on track and winning their next ten games.
Aggie softball set some program records this season, as they received their first No. 1 ranking in school history, as well as being named as the overall No. 1 team in the NCAA Tournament. Texas A&M started to have eyes on them in the tournament and became the team to beat.
Social Media Presence
The Aggies' social media presence has improved drastically during their 2025 campaign as they gained 18.6 thousand new followers, posted 3.3 thousand posts and had shocking engagement numbers such as 32.9 million impressions and 1.7 million engagements.
After such a strong season, Texas A&M will for sure be taken seriously in the softball world as they return most of their players, as well as adding some hot names from the transfer portal to an already powerful roster.
This will be Ford's fourth season with the Aggies, and if she keeps on schedule, the Aggies are set for an even more impressive season. With fans engaging with the Aggies on X and Instagram, the 12th Man is getting more and more excited for the upcoming season in 2026 as well as preparing for what will hopefully be another season of dominant Aggie softball.