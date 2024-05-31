Aggies Dominate Tigers in Game 1 of College Station Regional NCAA Tournament
The Texas A&M Aggies found their offense early on Friday, scoring seven runs in the second inning of their 8-0 win over the Grambling Tigers in Game 1 of the College Station Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
After going hitless in the first inning against Tigers pitcher Mason Martinez, the Aggies exploded in the second for seven runs on five hits in the second to put the game away early.
Ted Burton doubled down the third-base line to start the onslaught and was pushed to third on a single by Hayden Schott. Ali Camarillo brought Burton home with a single through the left side while Schott advanced to second. Caden Sorrell walked to load the bases before he scored on a wild pitch while both Camarillo and Burton advanced bases.
Travis Chestnut then walked before another wild pitch that allowed Camarillo to score. After a strikeout by Gavin Grahovac and ground out by Jace LaViolette, Braden Montgomery singled through the left side, scoring Sorrell. Jackson Appel walked and stole second, then was plated by a single from Burton. Schott struck out to end the inning, but the damage was done.
Starting pitcher Tanner jones went 3.1 innings and allowed seven hits, two walks and allowed four strikeouts across 18 batters. Brad Rudis came in on relief and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with one walk and one strikeout.
Weston Moss was next on the mound pitching another 1.2 scoreless innings and allowing one walk with three strikeouts across six batters. Eldridge Armstrong came in to close things out on the mound and pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two hits, two walks with three strikeouts across 11 batters.
The Aggies next face the winner of the Texas-Louisiana game tomorrow at 3 p.m. CT.