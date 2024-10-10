Alabama WR Ryan Williams Reveals Why Texas A&M Was His Second Choice
The Texas A&M Aggies put together a talented 2024 recruiting class highlighted by five-star Terry Bussey and a slew of veteran transfers like Nic Scourton, Cyrus Allen, Will Lee III, Jaydon Hill and more.
Alabama freshman star receiver Ryan Williams appears to have been close to joining that bunch.
On his "New Wave Podcast" with Alabama cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, Williams revealed that Texas A&M was second on his list before he committed to the Crimson Tide. Alabama's Director of Player Personnel, Bob Welton, was a guest on the podcast and asked Williams which school was his second choice in the recruiting process. Williams admitted that Texas A&M co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Holmon Wiggins was nearly the tipping point for him to choose the Aggies. Before arriving to College Station in Jan. 2024, Wiggins spent five seasons as the receivers coach at Alabama where he coached first-round picks like DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs III and Jameson Williams.
"Who was yours?" Welton asked Williams. "Probably Auburn?"
"At the end? Texas A&M," Williams answered. "Wigs (Wiggins) almost got me."
"He didn't - we had you!" Welton said jokingly. "You weren't going nowhere."
The topic begins at the 4:36 mark of the video:
Williams took official visits to Texas A&M (Jan. 12), LSU (Jan. 17), Alabama (Jan. 20) and Auburn (Feb. 3). He made three unofficial visits to Auburn but the Aggies still ended up higher on the totem pole than the Tigers.
It's unclear just how distant of a runner-up the Aggies were in the race for Williams, a five-star out a Saraland, AL. that reclassified to the 2024 class. Regardless, it speaks volumes to the direction Texas A&M recruiting is heading that the Aggies were right in the mix for one of the top players in the class.
Still, this reveal by Williams isn't exactly music to the ears of Texas A&M fans considering how elite he's been to start the season. Across the first five games of his collegiate career, Williams has tallied 19 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns along with one rushing touchdown. This was highlighted by his 177-yard performance in the win over then-No. 2 Georgia on Sept. 28 when he delivered arguably the highlighted of the year on a 75-yard go-ahead touchdown with 2:18 to play.
With or without him, the Aggies are doing pretty well for themselves so far this season. Texas A&M is 3-0 in SEC play and rose up 10 spots to No. 15 in the AP Poll after taking down then-No. 9 Missouri, 41-10, on Saturday.
Texas A&M now heads into the bye week before taking on Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday, Oct. 19.