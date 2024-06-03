Cagin' the Cajuns: Aggies Punch Ticket To NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regionals With Win Over Louisiana
What better way to get one step closer to glory than in front of your home crowd?
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies took down the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 9-4 Sunday night to win the College Station Regional at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, successfully defending their home turf with an undefeated record throughout the weekend.
The Aggies struck first in the third inning with an RBI single by Braden Montgomery scoring Travis Chestnut.
Louisiana would knot the game 1-1 the next half-inning, but home runs by Caden Sorrell and Montgomery in the top of the fourth inning essentially sealed the deal for the Maroon and White, giving them a 5-1 lead.
The lead was insured by a home run in the fifth inning by Hayden Schott, and a seventh inning bomb by Ali Camarillo set a new Aggie baseball record for most team home runs in a single season.
In the top of the ninth inning (the Aggies were designated the road team), Gavin Grahovac, the SEC Freshman of the Year, launched a ball into the right field seats to score two runs and take ownership of A&M's rookie home run record, dethroning Jace LaViolette's record set just last season.
In Louisiana's half of the ninth, Louisiana mustered three runs off of base hits and a wild pitch, but the Aggies' lead proved too great.
Shane Sdao captured a well-deserved win for Texas A&M pitching 5.1 innings, allowing six hits, one earned run, no walks and six strikeouts.
Following the win, outfielder Braden Montgomery was named the MVP of the College Station Regional as he went 2-6 with a home run, a single, and 4 RBI.
The Aggies will use this week to celebrate the weekend and await the Oregon Ducks, who will make a visit to College Station for the NCAA Super Regionals that will start on Friday. Texas A&M and Oregon will battle in a best-of-three series, with the winner moving on to Omaha for the Men's College World Series.