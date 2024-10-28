'Changed The Momentum!' BJ Mayes Talks On Second Half Heroics In Win Against LSU
Based on how the first half went for Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies, there were surely some fans that headed home at halftime, when the LSU Tigers held a 17-7 lead over the Maroon and White.
Unfortunately for those fans, they missed the heck of a comeback.
The Aggies opened the second half with Marcel Reed under center after a dismal first half from Conner Weigman, and the Aggies would go on to put up 31 points in the second half to hand the Tigers their first conference loss of the year, leaving the Aggies as the only remaining undefeated SEC team in conference play.
However, Reed and the Aggie offense wouldn't have gotten the prime field positions they got if it weren't for a lockdown Aggie defense that accompanied them.
Said defense picked off LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier three times in the second half, and only allowed six points from the Tigers, as well as a missed two-point conversion.
Two of those picks were caught by senior cornerback B.J. Mayes, and the other went right into the hands of Taurean York.
And according to Mayes, he could feel the tide turning the second that the first interception was thrown.
"It definitely was a major turning point. We came out of halftime and needed a big time stop to turn the momentum," said Mayes in his postgame press conference. "I feel like that first pick really did that. We made a lot of mistakes in the first half so we realized we needed to turn this around and play our brand of football that we've been working at for 11 months."
The win moved the Aggies into the top 10 of the Top 25 AP Rankings. They will defend their undefeated SEC record in Columbia this Saturday as they take on Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS
Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Shares Message from Conner Weigman
Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Explains Decision to Bench Conner Weigman for Marcel Reed
Aggies Remain Undefeated In SEC, Defeat LSU 38-23: No. 14 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 LSU Live Game Updates
Five Takeaways From Texas A&M's Huge Home Victory Over LSU