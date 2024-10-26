No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 8 LSU Tigers: Live Game Updates
In a game that would typically close the college football season for these two teams, the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies and No. 8 LSU Tigers will meet to close out the month of October in front of what is expected to be a jam-packed 12th Man crowd.
And this time, there's a lot more riding on the game than there has been in past years.
The rivalry game really couldn't have been scheduled at a better moment in time. Both Texas A&M and LSU have yet to lose a game against SEC opponents, the only two in the SEC who are able to say so.
Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field fresh off of a 34-24 route of the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week in Starkville. Some early struggles from both the Aggie defense and also Conner Weigman kept the game close in the first half, but the Aggies were able to gather themselves in the second half and win their sixth straight game.
LSU also claimed another SEC road win last week, taking care of the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, 34-10, also their sixth straight win.
Garrett Nussmeier currently leads the SEC with 18 passing touchdowns, but the Aggie rushing game is functioning like no other this season, averaging 5.39 yards a carry, and are led by Le'Veon Moss, who ranks second in the conference with 96.3 rushing yards per game and 674 rushing yards in 2024.
As well as these two teams know each other, there is also some chemistry between the two head coaches, as Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko was defensive coordinator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2017. The head coach during that time? Brian Kelly, the current head coach at LSU.
Will LSU leave College Station atop the SEC rankings? Or will the Aggies tame yet another Tiger SEC team?
Check back here at 6:30, and we will be here with your live updates as the action unfolds in real time from Kyle Field.
