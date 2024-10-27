All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Storm Back, Take Down No. 8 LSU Tigers

The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies earned their biggest win over the season over No. 8 LSU on Saturday night.

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
If there was any question about whether or not the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies were for real, they were answered on Saturday night.

In their biggest game of the season to date, the Aggies showed up, storming back to beat the No. 8 LSU Tigers 38-23 at Kyle Field, giving them sole possession of first place in the SEC.

Things didn't get off to the best start for the Aggies, who found themselves trailing 17-7 heading into the locker room at half.

The offense was sputtering, the defense was on its heels, and it looked like Texas A&M had a one way ticket to another disappointing home loss in primetime - much like they suffered against Notre Dame in the season opener.

However, that's when everything changed, and they finally got their spark when quarterback Conner Weigman was benched in favor of Marcel Reed.

"We needed the running threat back there with the way they were playing us," Elko said of the decision. "We're having a hard time in the pass game and Marcel's dual-threat ability is what we needed right now."

And boy was it a spark.

In his first three drives, Reed led the Aggies to three straight touchdown drives in tandem with two LSU turnovers, giving them a commanding 28-17 lead over the Tigers - all of which came on rushing touchdowns from the red-shirt freshman.

The Tigers were able to respond after the third touchdown from Reed, cutting into the Aggies lead, making the score 28-23 after a failed two-point attempt.

However, the Aggies responded again after that, with Reed leading his fourth-straight touchdown drive, to put Texas A&M up 35-23.

The Aggies then put a stamp on the game, intercepting LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier for a third time, and turning that into a fifth straight scoring drive, ending a field goal to make the score 38-23.

Reed ended the game completing 2 of 2 passes for 70 yards while rushing 9 times for 62 yards and three scores. As a whole, the offense racked up 377 yards of total offense, including 91 yards on the ground from star running back Le'Veon Moss.

On the other side of the ball, the Aggies defense was as opportune as ever, forcing --- total turnovers, while LSU suffered from multiple mistakes that took points off the board.

The Aggies will be back in action next Saturday when they travel to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

And they will do it as the top-team in the SEC.

