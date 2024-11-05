Class of 2025 LHP Cole Hubert Commits To Texas A&M Baseball
Michael Earley just keeps reelin' in the prospects.
The Texas A&M pitching staff secured another arm for their staff on Monday in the form of left-handed pitcher Cole Hubert out of Hellertown, Pennsylvania.
After originally pledging to the Ivy League's Columbia University, Hubert made his announcement of his switch to the SEC on social media, with a caption simply reading "the next chapter."
Hubert had a standout junior year at Saucon Valley High School, leading his team to a District 11 Class 3A championship, throwing a no-hitter in the championship game at that, while fanning 158 batters in the process over the course of the season.
As for his repertoire, his fastball currently tops out in the low 90s, which should be an easy fix with the A&M coaching staff, including new pitching coach John Kelly.
In addition to his command on the mound, Hubert is also a wrestler for his Pennsylvania high school.
For an Aggie rotation that just lost a flamethrower in Chris Cortez to the MLB draft this past July, Hubert will give the team a young arm to mold in different ways as he improves his velocity to face some Division I collegiate hitters.
The Aggie baseball team enjoyed a duo of successful exhibition games in the month of October, defeating Houston Christian and University of Houston by a wide margin in both games, 20-2 and 13-1, respectively.
The signs still seem to look positive for Michael Earley and the Texas A&M Aggies to return to the College World Series and hopefully return with some hardware this year.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
'I Fully Embrace It!' Texas A&M Coach Michael Earley Speaks On State Of Aggie Baseball
Amid Texas A&M 'Apocolypse,' New Coach Michael Earley Is 'Living A Dream'
Aggie Baseball: Texas A&M Releases 2025 SEC Schedule
Why Michael Earley Is The Ultimate Silver Lining From Jim Schlossnagle's Departure
Aggies Coach Michael Earley Updates Blue Bell Park Renovations