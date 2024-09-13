Aggie Baseball: Texas A&M Releases 2025 SEC Schedule
The Texas A&M Aggies' SEC baseball schedule has been released, and Aggie baseball fans are chomping at the bit for the Texas A&M Omaha Redemption Tour to begin.
The Aggies will open their SEC play on the weekend of March 14-16 when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in College Station and will conclude on the weekend of May 15-17 when they head to Foley Field in Athens, Ga. to face the Georgia Bulldogs.
Texas A&M's conference competition is also highlighted by a weekend series against the Texas Longhorns in Austin from April 25-27.
Right before the Aggies begin their conference series, they will take part in the Astros Foundation College Classic at Minute Maid Park from February 28 to March 2, where they will face the Arizona Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Rice Owls, respectively, over the three-day event.
After finishing just short to the Tennessee Volunteers in this year's College World Series, and what some might call the "betrayal" of Jim Schlossnagle, the Aggies made a vital signing at head coach in former hitting coach Michael Earley, and he was able to keep the core of the team that made it to Omaha, with the only major losses being outfielder Braden Montgomery and closing pitcher Evan Aschenbeck, both of whom signed major league deals over the summer.
Star outfielder Jace LaViolette, SEC Freshman of the Year Gavin Grahovac, fan favorite Hayden Schott and Kaeden Kent were among many that entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal, only to each withdraw their names and return to College Station upon Earley's hiring.
The Aggie baseball team will be playing two exhibition games in the month of October, one against Houston Christian University on October 4, and another against the Houston Cougars on October 25, both of which will take place at Blue Bell Park.
Here is the full SEC schedule for the Aggies as they look to punch their ticket back to Omaha: