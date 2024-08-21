Conner Weigman '100 Percent Ready To Go' For Texas A&M Season Opener
The Texas A&M Aggies have high hopes heading into their 2024 season opener against Notre Dame.
Of course, much of that hope relies on the health and consistency of their quarterback Conner Weigman, who is set to make his return vs. the Fighting Irish after a long rehab for a football injury.
There has been much talk about his health in recent weeks, but the third-year QB confirmed over the weekend that he is as healthy as he has ever been.
"I’m 100 percent ready to go,” Weigman said. “It’s been a long time coming, and I can’t wait to be out there August 31st.”
Obviously, that is great news for the Aggies.
When Weigman has been healthy over the last two seasons, going 5-3 as a starter and throwing for 1,875 yards and 16 scores with just two interceptions on a 61.8 percent completion percentage. He has also rushed for 160 yards and two scores.
In fact, that running ability in particular could play a big role in his success, especially now that he is fully healthy.
"I feel like I have a pretty good feel of the game,” Weigman said Saturday. “It just happens naturally. When the pocket breaks, when it’s man-to-man, the safeties split, the linebackers split, there’s a bunch of yards up the middle. It just depends on the game plan, the situation, the down, and the distance. There’s a lot that goes into it. I feel like I have a pretty good grasp of what’s going on.”
Of course, while new Aggies head coach Mike Elko also wants Weigman to stay healthy and protect himself. But he is also well aware that his legs are one of his best traits - among many - as a quarterback, and he needs to use his mobility to be as successful as he is capable of being.
And he is excited to see what a fully healthy Weigman can do when he hits the field in a true game environment for the first time in 11 months.
“We’re real excited with who he is, what he’s capable of,” Elko said. “He’s such a winner, he’s such a competitor... Him leading us into Notre Dame? We’re really excited about that.”