Contract Details For Texas A&M Athletic Director Trev Alberts Revealed
Almost five months after Trev Alberts was announced as Ross Bjork's replacement as athletic director for Texas A&M, light is being shed on the details of his contract.
According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, Alberts will be taking in a salary of $2.2 million per year as a part of his deal that goes all the way through 2029.
Alberts departed from his alma mater Nebraska Cornhuskers just mere months after a new deal was signed that would pay him $1.7 million and increase to $2.1 million starting in 2026.
The deal that brought Alberts to College Station also included a buyout of $4 million, which is also the amount of his buyout at Texas A&M, which will decrease in April of 2026.
Alberts also has a clause in his contract regarding potential changes to the financial model for collegiate athletics, according to Berkowitz.
Alberts has already had to go coach-searching once in his short tenure in College Station, reeling in Michael Earley for the Aggie baseball team following the controversial exit of Jim Schlossnagle. The hire proved to be beneficial to the program and led to many Aggie baseballers who had originally entered the NCAA transfer portal withdrawing their declarations and returning to the team.
As a player, Alberts is no stranger to the gridiron. During his time as a Cornhusker, he was one of the best linebackers in the entire nation. He was given the coveted Butkus Award in 1993, given to the best linebacker in college football, and was also named a consensus All-American. Alberts' play on the field also led to the Cornhuskers retiring his No. 34 jersey.