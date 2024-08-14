Did Tony Vitello Predict Jim Schlossnagle's Controversial Exit From Texas A&M?
Speculation could have surely been made when David Pierce was fired as the baseball coach at Texas that Jim Schlossnagle would have emerged as a potential replacement. After all, he had just led his team to the biggest stage in college baseball.
But did anyone really expect Schlossnagle to take the job? Especially after his fiery response to the rumor during a postgame press conference after falling short to Tennessee in the championship?
The timing of the Pierce firing announcement was ironic, to say the least. The news broke the same day that the winner-take-all game three was about to go down between the two SEC schools.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello, however, gave an interesting recall of what he remembered from that day in Omaha.
He said he had a feeling that talk would arise about "Schloss" potentially taking the job in Austin. He also knew that the decisive contest was the number one thing on the coach's mind that day.
"There were a few indications that that's probably the connection that was gonna be made between Texas and their coaching staff," Vitello told The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday. "Then, Texas just kind of makes the announcement the day of the game. But I really don't think that took away from either team because it was such a big moment. Baseball is usually a game of series or double elimination, so to get to that moment where it all rests on one game is pretty intense."
As we all know, Vitello's suspicions turned out to be reality. Not even 24 hours after falling short to the Volunteers in the championship, Jim Schlossnagle was announced as the new baseball head coach at the University of Texas.
The likelihood that Schlossnagle agreed to the deal ahead of the postseason and knew he would be heading to Austin while on the bus ride back from Omaha just added salt to the wound of Aggie fans.