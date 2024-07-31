EA Sports Announces Texas A&M Legend Myles Garrett's Madden 2025 Rating
Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Myles Garrett has taken the NFL by storm ever since he was the first name called out in the 2017 NFL draft. Since then, he has been the clear leader of the Cleveland Browns' defense, tallying 88.5 career sacks, and has been named to the NFL All-Pro team nearly every year he's been in the league.
Garrett's 2023 season was no different, garnering 42 total tackles, forcing four fumbles, and sacking the quarterback 14 times on his way to beating out TJ Watt, Micah Parsons, and Maxx Crosby for his first ever NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.
For the gamers out there, you might be wondering how it translated over to the Madden ratings this year.
To what should be no one's surprise, Garrett tops the rankings for edge rushers in the game, with a 98 overall rating alongside the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons, just barely missing out on joining the game's prestigious 99 Club that Tyreek Hill and Madden 25 cover athlete Christian McCaffrey joined yet again earlier this week.
The game, however, does update the ratings weekly based on the player's real-life play, so should Garrett mirror his production from last year, he should be up there in no time.
Here is the full list of the top 10 edge rushers in Madden as of now:
1) Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns, 98 overall
2) Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys, 98 overall
3) T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers, 97 overall
4) Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders, 97 overall
5) Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers, 96 overall
6) Josh Hines-Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars, 91 overall
7) Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys, 91 overall
8) Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers, 90 overall
9) Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers, 89 overall
10) Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals, 89 overall
The game will be released on August 16, 2024 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.