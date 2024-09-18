'Every Opponent Can Beat Us': Texas A&M Enters Week 4 With Cautious Mindset
Week 4 is quickly approaching for the Texas A&M Aggies, and while the opponent heading to College Station is different, the home team's mindset remains the same.
Before the season, that was outlined. No matter the opponent, Texas A&M was going to focus on itself: "Faceless opponents," it coined them. Such was the case when Notre Dame rolled into town, and when McNeese State followed.
In Florida, putting together a strong offense was of utmost importance. The Aggies were on the road, but they knew they'd be competitive as long as they remained poised, and that they did.
They also emerged with a valuable lesson learned.
"The one thing we take away from that game is the way we overcame adversity.” Aggies coach Mike Elko said.
Without Conner Weigman — the quarterback's late scratch leading to Marcel Reed's start — Texas A&M tacked on another win to add to its momentum. Now, it has a chance to begin a three-game win streak back in Kyle Field against an opponent with quite a different mindset.
“I know how Power 5 schools go into these lower conference-level games," Aggies defensive line transfer Cashius Howell said. "Every year I was at (Bowling Green), we had an upset over a higher conference school.
"They’re going to come in here ready to go to work and get after us.”
On the season, Bowling Green has one game each in the win and loss column. After handling business against Fordham to begin its season, it played a tight game with Penn State in Week 2 and has had a week off before facing the Aggies in Week 4.
Near-upset over the Nittany Lions aside, the Aggies know they can't afford to underestimate the Falcons. Luckily, their season-long mindset hasn't lent itself to thinking that way.
“The focus is and always will be on us," Elko said. "We’re just going to focus on each opponent and play the best football that we can. ... We get ready for Bowling Green because we respect every opponent we play and every opponent can beat us.”
So, when both sides line up for another Saturday at Kyle Field, that'll simultaneously be the worry, and the message. The Falcons could come away with a win if the Aggies aren't careful.
They know that. So, they'll be ready.
“It’s a really experienced offensive group that puts a lot of stress on you," Elko said, complimenting his team's opponent. :They do a really, really good job within their system.”