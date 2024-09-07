'Extremely Talented Kid!' Mike Elko Praises Terry Bussey's Performance vs. McNeese
If there's one new member of the team Mike Elko should be happy to have on his squad, its two-way player Terry Bussey.
Since joining the team, Bussey has taken on a more offensive stance, carrying the ball once last week against Notre Dame for no gain and then breaking out today against McNeese State, again only handling one carry but taking this one 65 yards for a touchdown to further the Aggies' lead on the Cowboys. His 65 were part of 333 rushing yards that the Aggies accrued in their 52-10 onslaught of McNeese.
Mike Elko voiced his appraisal of the young star in his post-game press conference, noticing improvement each week in practice from Bussey.
"I think he's an extremely talented kid. We've known that for a long time," Elko said. "Again, I think that every week he's getting better at learning how to be a receiver. We know he was not really a full-time receiver in high school, so I think every week he is learning more of how to do that at a high level."
The freshman from Timpson, TX was ranked as the best athlete in the nation in his class by the top three outlets (247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN) and was a five-star prospect out of high school where he mainly played quarterback and cornerback.
With his monumental score in the McNeese State game, Bussey's potential has now been on display for all of the 12th Man to see and many could expect Mike Elko to dial up more plays involving Bussey in the coming games.
Forming said plays could very well happen in practice this week, as the Aggies prepare for their first SEC game against the Florida Gators in "The Swamp" next Saturday.