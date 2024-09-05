Mike Elko Shares Latest on Texas A&M 5-Star Terry Bussey
The Texas A&M Aggies offense was a no-show in Saturday's 23-13 season-opening loss to Notre Dame but it was the passing attack that displayed the most noticeable of struggles against a stout Fighting Irish secondary.
While quarterback Conner Weigman will certainly need to improve upon his 100-yard, two-interception performance, the Aggies could use a spark from the receiving corps against McNeese State on Saturday. And against a lower-tier opponent, there might not be a better time to see what dynamic five-star freshman Terry Bussey can do with the ball in his hands.
Bussey, who received just one carry for no gain against Notre Dame, saw action as the primary returner on special teams with two kickoffs returns for 41 yards and two pint returns for 18 yards.
Fortunately for Texas A&M fans that have been waiting to see what Bussey can bring to the offense, Aggies head coach Mike Elko revealed Wednesday during the SEC Weekly Teleconference that the freshman's role could soon be increasing.
"I think he's doing good," Elko said of Bussey. "I think everything for Terry is just transitioning from being a phenomenal athlete to being a detailed college football player. I think he works extremely hard at it. I think he'll continue to increase his role every single week, and we expect him to have a big impact on our season."
Bussey, who was named to On3's True Freshman All-American List prior to the start of the season, has the ability to play defensive back or receiver. He's listed as a DB on A&M's official roster, but offensive coordinator Colin Klein both said during training camp that Bussey's ability on offense can't be ignored.
"We will be able to move him around quite a bit," Klein said. "He has adapted already. His skillsets are very diverse. He has great route running ability, ball skills and is big and physical enough to have him in the backfield."
Texas A&M and McNeese will kick off from Kyle Field on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. CT.