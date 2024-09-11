Florida State De-Commit to Visit Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies are in the running for one of the best edge rushers in the 2025 recruiting class.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Florida State de-commit Javion Hilson will be visiting Texas A&M, though the date has yet to be announced. He'll also be taking trips to Michigan, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Syracuse, Florida and "plans to add more."
A Cocoa, Fla. product, Hilson had been committed to FSU since January before de-committing on Sunday. He was originally commited to Alabama but changed his mind there as well following the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban. He made an unofficial visit to Texas A&M on April 13 before taking official visits to Gainsville, Austin, and Orlando.
Hilson's decision to de-commit from Florida State appeared somewhat inevitable in the eyes of some recruiting experts considering the poor start the Seminoles have had this season. FSU is currently 0-2 start this year following losses to a pair of unranked teams in Georgia Tech and Boston College. Many have begun question the direction the program is heading under head coach Mike Norvell.
Hilson is currently rated as a five-star recruit and ranks as the No. 15 player overall player in the country, the No. 1 edge rusher, and the No. 2 player in the state of Florida, per Rivals.com.
During the 2023 season, Hilson posted 97 tackles (27 tackles for loss) 14 sacks, two pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Duiring his sophomore campagin, he had 9.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss with two forced fumbles.
Should the Aggies land Hilson, they'd be adding him to a 2025 class that's highlighted by five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and four-stars like cornerback Adonyss Currie, defensive linemen Kiotti Armstrong and DJ Sanders, athlete Noah Mikhail, edge Marco Jones and many more.
Texas A&M will visit Florida on Saturday to kick off SEC play.