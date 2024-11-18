'Football Ain't Easy!' Texas A&M DL Albert Regis Previews Aggies Final Two Games
Texas A&M reigned as the superior group of Aggies last night against New Mexico State, winning soundly 38-3 that saw an aggressive defense and more great play from quarterback Marcel Reed.
But as every member of the 12th Man knows, it's crunch time for the Texas A&M Aggies.
About a month ago, Texas A&M was in a position where regardless of whether they won or lost against the Longhorns, they were almost guaranteed a spot in the SEC Championship due to their undefeated conference record at the time.
Fast forward to the present day, and the Aggies and Longhorns each have a conference loss apiece. Georgia's victory over Tennessee yesterday helped the Aggies, giving the Volunteers their second SEC loss, but it also kept Georgia in the title picture, and there is still a chance that Texas and Texas A&M could be in the SEC Championship this year.
But of course, this is the SEC. Many call it the toughest conference in college football, and it's not for just any reason.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis is well aware of the challenges the SEC holds, but is confident that the Maroon and White are ready for anything headed their way.
"We're always ready. It's going to be hard going into Auburn next week, but football ain't easy," Regis said in his postgame press conference after the win. "If it was easy, I would go play flag. Come on, we're ready. Don't worry."
Regis also touched on the team's adjustments from the rough night against South Carolina a few weeks ago, saying that the team was going one game at a time, and focusing on taking the current game seriously.
"We're just prioritizing the next game up. It's hard to fix what you went through, and obviously, an upset like that adds a little bit more fuel to the fire," Regis said. "The game of football is pretty funny. It gets you when it gets you, as our coaches like to say. It felt good to come out, play as a defense, play to our standard. We let up a couple of plays, but it felt good to get back on track."
Regis and the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies take a road trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on the Auburn Tigers Saturday night in their final road SEC game of the season.
