No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies vs. New Mexico State Aggies: Live Game Updates

The Aggies take on the Aggies for their final non-conference matchup of 2024.

Aaron Raley

Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Mike Elko and the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies welcome their fellow Aggies from New Mexico State as they look for redemption following their first SEC loss of the year to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Luckily, the team got their second bye week of the year last week, and it couldn't have come at a more perfect time. The Aggie defense was gashed by the Gamecock rushing attack, missing over 20 tackles as South Carolina put up 286 rushing yards against one of the best rushing defenses in the nation.

A&M will get 60 minutes in front of their home crowd at Kyle Field to see how their work these past two weeks translates to gameplay, and how they will look when they head to Jordan-Hare to take on the Auburn Tigers next week, as well as how the team fares against the Texas Longhorns, a grudge match 13 years in the making.

After the loss to South Carolina, the safest bet for Texas A&M in terms of championship hopes is really to win out, and this game against New Mexico State will be a prime starting spot for that final push A&M needs if they want to find themselves in the title picture.

Which Aggie team will come out on top? Will Texas A&M get back to their winning ways? Or could New Mexico State pull off the upset of the century in College Station? Check back here at 6:45 p.m, where we will be right here with your live updates as the action unfolds in real time from Kyle Field.

Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

