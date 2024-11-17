Texas A&M Aggies Start Fast, Coast To Win vs. New Mexico State
The Texas A&M Aggies needed to do two things and two things only vs. New Mexico State on Saturday night.
Win and stay healthy.
Fortunately, that's exactly what they did, coasting to a 38-3 win over New Mexico State, and moving to 8-2 on the season.
Things could not have started better for Texas A&M either, with the first scoring coming on an eight-play 75-yard opening drive that was capped off with a 16-yard passing touchdown from Marcel Reed to Noah Thomas.
After a quick stop, the Aggies were right back at it, scoring on a one-play 71-yard touchdown run by running back Amari Daniels and expanding their lead to 14-0.
Texas A&M then added another field goal, followed by arguably their most impressive drive of the night, driving 95 yards in five plays and scoring on a Reed touchdown pass to Moose Muhammad.
That score would expand the Aggies' lead to 24-0 heading into the locker room at halftime, effectively shutting the door on New Mexico State.
From there, the Texas A&M defense held the Aggies from the west largely in check, ending the game giving up just 214 yards of total offense, including a mere 80 yards on 6 of 19 passing from New Mexico State QB Santino Marucci.
Meanwhile, on the other end, the Texas A&M offense was all but unstoppable, accruing 565 yards of offense, over 200 yards on the ground.
Reed also had one of his better days under center for the Aggies, completing 20 of 31 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing four times for 41 yards and another score.
Now with another win in their pocket, the Aggies will hit the road one last time this regular season next Saturday, when they take on the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium.
After that, its on to the biggest game of the year vs. the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field.
And if they can navigate those final two games unscathed, their first-ever SEC Championship appearance could be next.
