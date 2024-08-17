Former Texas A&M WR Makes Game-Winning Catch in NFL Preseason
Former Texas A&M Aggies receiver Ainias Smith is showing off his play-making ability in the preseason as he gets set for his rookie season in the NFL.
Smith caught the go-ahead two-point conversion for the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of the team's 14-13 win over the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Thursday. He finished the game with one catch for gain but came up big when it mattered most.
The conversion came with 4:23 left in the fourth after Eagles running back Kendall Milton had scored a one-yard touchdown. With it being preseason, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni went for the agressive approach instead of tying the game with an extra point.
Take a look at the play:
In his preseason debut, Smith caught one pass for seven yards in a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 9. Philly will wrap up its three-game exhibition slate on Saturday, Aug. 24 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Smith, 23, was selected by the Eagles in the fifth round of April's draft after playing five seasons at Texas A&M. He did a little bit of everything for the Aggies during his college career as a rusher, receiver and returner on special teams.
Smith finished his time as an Aggie with 178 catches for 2,394 yards and 19 touchdowns along with 65 carries for 351 yards and four rushing scores. On special teams, he returned 83 punts for 833 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles will begin the regular season in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Sept. 6, as Smith will get the chance to make his NFL debut on an international stage.