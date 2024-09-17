All Aggies

Game Time, TV Details Announced For Southwest Classic

The Southwest Classic features the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium.

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) and Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson (8) In action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) and Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson (8) In action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In just under two weeks' time, the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 81st edition of the "Southwest Classic" at AT&T Stadium.

Earlier today, the game time and TV details were released along with other SEC matchups set for September 28.

The Aggies and Razorbacks will kick off from AT&T Stadium at either 2:30 or 3:15 CST. The game will be available for broadcast ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network.

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; DUPLICATE***Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) and offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (75) celebrate with the Southwest Classic trophy after the Aggies victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Since 2012, with the exception of the 2021 contest, the Aggies have been victorious in every rendition of the rivalry game, including a 34-22 victory in last year's game.

Max Johnson threw a pair of touchdowns, the Aggies offense accrued over 400 total yards of offense, Ainias Smith took a punt kick 82 yards to the house, and the defense held the Razorback run game to only 42 yards and intercepted K.J. Jefferson once in the easy victory. The Aggies may have lost the turnover battle 3-1 off of two fumbles and a pick thrown by Johnson, but still came away with the win.

Despite the roll the Aggies have been on in the past decade, the Razorbacks still lead the series 42-35-3.

Like the Aggies, the Razorbacks are also 2-1 on the season, and they face their first SEC competition of the season when they head to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on the Auburn Tigers.

The rivalry will have a new look in two weeks, though, as Max Johnson and K.J. Jefferson both have transferred schools, and it now looks like Conner Weigman (or maybe Marcel Reed?) and Taylen Green will be the signal callers for their two schools when the contest gets underway.

