'Great Time!' 5-Star Safety Trey McNutt Impressed with Texas A&M After Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies had a major visitor this week, with five-star Shaker Heights (OH) safety Trey McNutt making his way to College Station.
And as one of the biggest targets remaining on the board for the Aggies, and McNutt playing a significant position of need at safety, it was arguably the most critical visit of a big recruiting week for Mike Elko.
Fortunately for the Aggies, it appears that McNutt came away very impressed with what he saw in Aggieland.
“I had a great time at A&M,” McNutt told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “They really showed me how valuable I am to them and how they want me and how they’re going to develop me, and how they have a plan for me and showed me a bunch of love.”
Currently the Aggies are battling the likes of Oregon, USC, Ohio State and Florida for McNutt's signature.
And as it stands, Oregon appears to be the favorite with a 92.5 percent advantange on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
That said, McNutt's visit to College Station may have closed the gap for Elko and company.
“I got to spend time with the coaches,” McNutt said. “I got to watch their practice, go through the day with them as an Aggie. I talked to the players also and hung out with the players and all that. I feel great. I feel they put a stamp on me and it’s going to be a tough decision.”
According to 247 Sports, Trey McNutt is the 23rd-ranked player in the nation, the highest-ranked safety, and the second-best player in the state of Ohio.
In his most recent year at Shaker Heights, McNutt was a two-way player, getting reps both at safety and wide receiver. On defense, he totaled 61 tackles, including three going for loss, 12 passes broken up, and forcing a pair of fumbles. On the offensive side, he racked up 611 receiving yards and caught 12 touchdown passes.
He is also a track star for the school, clocking in several sub-11 second 100-meter dash times. Should he decide to head to College Station, the Aggie defense would get a huge boost in the speed department.
McNutt will announce on August 3.