How To Watch No. 25 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Missouri: TV And Radio Details, Betting Odds
The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies have arguably their biggest test of the season coming up this Saturday when the No. 9 Missouri Tigers (4-0) make their way to College Station.
The Aggies are coming off of a critical 21-17 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the final Arlington edition of the Southwest Class, moving them to 4-1 on the year.
Texas A&M will enter the game with questions surrounding multiple positions due to injuries, including the quarterback spot, where Conner Weigman has once again been listed as a game-time decision by head coach Mike Elko.
In relief of Weigman, red-shirt freshman Marcel Reed has started the last three games, leading the Aggies to a 3-0 record. He has completed 43 of 79 passes for 585 yards and six touchdowns in his four total outings while rushing 42 times for 230 yards and two more scores.
The Tigers, meanwhile, will be heading to Kyle Field on the heels of a bye week, after surviving a double-overtime affair with the Vanderbilt Commodores at home in Week 4.
Missouri won that game 30-27 in Columbia, thanks to a missed Vanderbilt field goal.
Offensively, the Tigers enter the game ranked as the No. 19 total offense and the No. 29 scoring offense in the country. On the defensive side, the Missouri is just as formidable as well, ranking No. 8 in the nation in scoring defense, No. 3 in total defense, and No. 5 in pass defense..
With all that in mind, here is how to watch and listen to the game, as well as the betting odds:
WHAT: No. 9 Missouri Tigers at No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies
WHERE: Kyle Field, College Station TX
WHEN: Saturday, October 5, 2024, 11 a.m. CST
HOW TO WATCH: ABC, ESPN Plus
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190
BETTING ODDS via Fan Duel
SPREAD: Texas A&M 1.5 (-110)
OVER/UNDER: 48.5 (
MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -122, Arkansas +102